GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are searching for a missing baby Tuesday.Police are looking for 7-month-old Justice Josiah Lee Faison.He disappeared from the 300 block of South Oleander.Authorities believe he is with his father, 27-year-old David Lee Faison, of the 500 block of Franklin Street in Mount Olive.David Faison is wanted on a number of charges, including outstanding warrants for reckless driving, failure to report an accident and having no operator's license.Goldsboro Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you have any information.