3 charged after shots fired from car, drugs found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people -- including two teenagers -- are in trouble with the law after a police chase that started with a report of shots being fired from a car, Goldsboro Police said.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. on Tuesday to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Fairview Circle. They also received 911 calls from people in the area who said there were people in a vehicle firing gunshots.

Responding officers spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver took off. After a short pursuit, one person got out of the car and took off on foot as the other people sped away.

Officers took the runner into custody, and a short time later, the vehicle eventually stopped at E. Holly Street and N. Pineview Avenue, where officers took the occupants into custody.

Travonte Na'Quon Coley, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of flee to elude with motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with one count simple possession Schedule VI.

Officers said they found two stolen handguns and a "significant amount" of controlled substances in the vehicle.

After further investigation, Goldsboro Police said the suspects fired several shots at two people on Fairview Circle.

Coley was being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.

The 17-year-old was taken to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was released to his parent.

Additional charges are expected, police said.