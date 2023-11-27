Goldsboro police charge man in shooting of his girlfriend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in the early morning shooting of his girlfriend.

Goldsboro police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Monday just before 3:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Fairview Circle.

They found 26-year-old Jallexa Diaz with a gunshot wound to her leg. Diaz was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and later left the hospital.

Investigators later charged her boyfriend, Isaiah Damon McLamb, 26, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

McLamb was arrested at UNC Health Wayne while he was visiting Diaz. He was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate's Office, served with his warrant and placed on a domestic violence hold with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Further charges are expected, Goldsboro Police said.