GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday night.Officers responded to 1001 N. Spence Avenue just before 10 a.m. and found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.The woman was taken to Wayne UNC Health, then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.