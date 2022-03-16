Goldsboro 14-year-old shot and killed when bullets fired into home

House in Goldsboro was peppered with bullets this morning. A 14 year old was shot and killed. Family members say the victim was one of 5 siblings #abc11 pic.twitter.com/08tFtw52bE — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 16, 2022

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was shot and killed inside a Goldsboro home on Wednesday morning.It happened at a home in the 3200 block of Central Heights Road.Neighbors said they heard round after round of gunfire early in the morning. The mobile home was dotted with bullet holes.The victim was a 14-year-old boy, police said.Family members told ABC11 that the teen was Tavorje Sanders, a student at Eastern Wayne Middle School.He was one of five siblings and his grandmother said he loved to play basketball.Police responded to the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park shortly after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they found the teen shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.it's unclear whether he was the intended target of this shooting as four other people reportedly lived in the home.