14-year-old girl killed, 4 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were shot in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, leaving four injured and a 14-year-old girl dead.

The shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of N. Lionel Street near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

A woman told an ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene that her 14-year-old daughter had been shot and killed.

Police have not released further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.