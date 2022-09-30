'God, what's going to happen?': Hurricane Ian has Goldsboro woman concerned

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The incoming storm has many people living in low-lying areas concerned including one woman in Goldsboro.

Viola Figueroa's house flooded during Hurricane Matthew six years ago and she is still not back in that home.

"Every hurricane season, I just go into the mode of 'Oh my God, what's going to happen?'" she said.

Figueroa had furniture tied down Thursday when ABC11 visited, and she also moved one of her cars to higher ground.

She is still living in a FEMA trailer that sits on the same property as her childhood home.

"When I come out of that trailer, I have to look at my house," said Figueroa.

She's gone back and forth with contractors as well as Rebuild NC about starting work but nothing has happened.

Figueroa is on disability and stopped getting help from the VA when her husband died in 2019.

They also had to pay back friends and family they borrowed from and they overpaid for new flooring all out of their own pockets.

"For someone to say, 'Why don't you just fix it up yourself,' I say, 'Go fund your money and your idea and we'll get a house built,'" Figueroa said.

Her home was the only one of twelve in the neighborhood that sustained damage back then, and her mom is staying at an apartment four miles from her home while she figures it all out.

"I just want my mom to have a home," Figueroa said. "I just want her to be able to rest her head and have a home. I rely heavily on my faith but when it comes to this time each year, my anxiety kicks in."

