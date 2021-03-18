Google to create engineering hub in Durham, add 1,000+ jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Google Cloud will create an engineering hub in Durham, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.Google said it will initially sublease space in downtown Durham under an agreement with Duke University. However, the company is looking at several locations for its eventual home.The technology giant said it selected Durham because of the region's "diverse, world-class talent."This new hub will be one of Google's top five engineering hubs in the country--joining New York, Seattle, the Bay Area in California and Kirkland, Washington.