LIVE: GOP Senate hopefuls meet for first debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will debate each other Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the first time.
Former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and military veteran Marjorie Eastman will participate in the debate held at the end of the Carolina Liberty Conference at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley Hotel.
U.S. Rep Ted Budd was also invited to participate in the debate, but he did not respond.
ABC11's Jonah Kaplan and Carolina Journal Editor-in-Chief Donna King will moderate the debate starting at 3:30 p.m.
