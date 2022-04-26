recall

120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

The products were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, Weis, Thomas Farms and Tajima beef patties.
EMBED <>More Videos

Everything to know about E. coli

SWEDESBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey company is recalling 120,000 pounds of ground beef due to a possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

In a notice posted Monday, the agency announced that Lakeside Refrigerated Services, in Swedesboro, New Jersey, was recalling the beef after the issue was discovered during routine testing of imported products.

Officials said the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, but there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The products were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, Weis, Thomas Farms, and Tajima beef patties. The ground beef products were produced from Feb. 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022.

Officials are now concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsfoodrecallbeefe. coli
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Dollar Tree recalls more than 1M hot glue guns due to fire risk
TOP STORIES
Code green given ending lockdown at Leesville Road High School
Murder suspect expected to testify in his own defense
Rep. Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
$2M winning lottery ticket sold in North Carolina
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Show More
STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Wedding woes cost couples; here's how to protect your special day
'Bullets flying': Raleigh apartment residents in fear after gunfire
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
More TOP STORIES News