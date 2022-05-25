In video, 'angry' NC Gov. Cooper pushes for stronger gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saying he was "angry," Gov. Roy Cooper released a video statement Wednesday on the school shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
In the video, Cooper says he says he takes "a strong responsibility" to do all he can to keep children safe at school.
"What on earth is more important than protecting our children? What on earth is more important than stopping our schools, houses of worship and even grocery stores from turning into slaughter fields?" Cooper said. "I'm angry and I know we all are. Yet again."
He pointed out that he took executive action in 2019 to strengthen background checks.
But he says we need stronger laws.
"Republican leaders in Congress and in our state legislature need to stop the excuses and work with us to do more," Cooper said. "A strong Universal Background Checks law is now sitting in the U.S. Senate. Pass it and the President will sign it. And while they're at it, they should ban assault weapons.
"Until they do, state legislators should close North Carolina's permit loophole for these weapons," he continued. "Pass it and I'll sign it.
Cooper went on to say state lawmakers need to take more action on related laws.
As for mental illness -- the other troubling aspect of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and other mass gun tragedies - Cooper touched on that as well.
"I've had gun advocates tell me that the problem is not assault weapons, but mental health," Cooper said. "Well, there's a bill right now in the legislature that will provide billions of dollars for mental health through Medicaid expansion. Pass it and I'll sign it.
Medicaid expansion could be closer than ever to a reality in North Carolina.
The state's most powerful Republican elected official threw his weight fully behind Medicaid expansion Wednesday.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, was a longtime opponent of accepting federal funds through the 2010 Affordable Care Act to cover people that make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid, but too little to qualify for subsidized private plans.
Opposition by Republicans has left North Carolina one of the dozen states that have not accepted the match.
"If there's a person in the state of North Carolina that has spoken out against Medicaid expansion more than I have, I'd like to meet that person," Berger said at a news conference, but now, "I think (expansion) is the right thing for us to do."
Berger revealed last fall he was willing to consider expanding Medicaid as part of budget negotiations. Earlier this week, Senate Republicans revealed they were considering seriously a package of health care access and insurance changes including expansion, which was disclosed Wednesday and heard in a Senate committee. A committee vote was expected Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
