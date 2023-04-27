North Carolina Governor Cooper appoints new NCSBI Director

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper selected a new Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

R.E. "Chip" Hawley will be taking the place of current Director Robert Schurmeier whose term will end on June 30.

"The SBI is North Carolina's premier law enforcement agency and it's critical that it has strong leadership focused on keeping North Carolinians safe," Cooper said. "I'm grateful for his willingness to serve North Carolina."

According to a release, Hawley, who is currently Chief of the North Carolina State Capitol Police, brings more than 40 years of experience in state and local law enforcement.

He has previously worked at the Wake County Sheriff's Office where he served as the Major of Criminal Investigations, Major of Patrol Division and Captain of Patrol Division. He has also worked as a Police Officer in the Coats Police Department and at North Carolina State University.