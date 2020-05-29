RNC submits safety guidelines to Gov. Cooper to proceed with Charlotte convention

"Major investment decisions need to be made in the coming days and to this point we have been operating in good faith," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, representing the RNC, wrote in a statement. "We still do not have solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the Governor, elected officials and other stakeholders in supporting the Convention."
The conference is scheduled to start on August 24 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The RNC is now asking for approval of the following safety protocols by the governor:
- Pre-travel health surveys through our partnership with local health care providers
- Daily health care questionnaires delivered via an app
- Thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, pre-arranged transportation
- Anti-bacterial gel will be widely available
- Aggressive sanitizing protocol for all public areas
- Our planned transportation buses will be dropped off at the Charlotte Convention Center which will act as a mandatory hub for a final health care screening by health care officials
- All attendees would have to pass a clean health check prior to entering the dedicated chute to the Spectrum Arena -- where all attendees would then be processed through normal United States Secret Service screening with normal event queue lines
- Media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to food service guidelines similar to any other restaurant
After the measures are approved, only then will the RNC proceed with working with stakeholders and principals to continue on with the convention.
Cooper already faces pressure from President Trump after the president threatened to pull the convention out of North Carolina on Monday.
I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
"We are not going to sacrifice the health and safety of North Carolinians," Cooper said Tuesday during a news conference. "That's the bottom line."
RNC officials have long touted the convention's economic boon for Charlotte because it could bring in as many as 50,000 people.
The City of Charlotte was chosen to host the RNC Convention back in 2018; the dates for the convention were announced in March 2019.
