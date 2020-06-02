Full RNC convention in Charlotte 'very unlikely,' Gov. Roy Cooper says

Cooper's comments came in a written response to the RNC, which days ago submitted safety guidelines in hopes of staging a full convention inside the Spectrum Center.
"The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity," Cooper wrote.
The RNC was asking for approval of the following safety protocols by the governor:
- Pre-travel health surveys through our partnership with local health care providers
- Daily health care questionnaires delivered via an app
- Thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, pre-arranged transportation
- Anti-bacterial gel will be widely available
- Aggressive sanitizing protocol for all public areas
- Our planned transportation buses will be dropped off at the Charlotte Convention Center which will act as a mandatory hub for a final health care screening by health care officials
- All attendees would have to pass a clean health check prior to entering the dedicated chute to the Spectrum Arena -- where all attendees would then be processed through normal United States Secret Service screening with normal event queue lines
- Media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to food service guidelines similar to any other restaurant
Despite the safety measures suggested, the committee does not mention wearing safety masks or that attendees engage in social distancing.
The conference is scheduled to start on August 24 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen responded to the safety plan last week, saying the agency needed more information, including how many people will be in attendance.
"The CDC currently has interim guidance regarding mass gatherings which details a number of safety protocols that organizers of major events should utilize amid this pandemic," she wrote. "We would ask that the RNC further elaborate on its plans to protect convention participants and the people of Charlotte in accordance with the CDC guidance."
