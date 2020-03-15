Liquor stores in Pennsylvania set to close amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- State run liquor stores are set to close in areas outside of Philadelphia.

All fine wine and spirits stores will close Tuesday until further notice, causing long lines as people rushed to stock up.

"They're closing? The last thing I want to be when the end of the world comes is sober," said one customer.

The governor of Pennsylvania has also ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, recreation centers, salons and golf courses to close until further notice.

"The silliest decision to make, because the state would make so much money because people have nothing to do, so they would come to the liquor store and drink," said another customer.

