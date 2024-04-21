Gov. Roy Cooper shows support for extending Affordable Connectivity Program amid NC digital divide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper recently highlighted North Carolina and the 1.1 million people here lacking access to broadband internet.

He spoke at the 2024 Semafor World Economy Summit, billed as the largest and most consequential gathering on the state of the economy.

Gov. Cooper said the digital divide is something the state has been working to fix even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, millions of homes have received monthly subsidies for internet through the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program. ACP helps low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices.

The money for the program is set to run out at the end of the month.

Cooper said he is deeply concerned about how many people will become disconnected when that money runs out.

"We really can't afford...to have homes (not) connected, particularly when health care is so tied into this," he said. "As we come out of the pandemic, we know we have behavioral health, substance use disorder issues at unprecedented levels. We know we've got to get the treatment to people."

Gov. Cooper said there is bipartisan support among the nation's governors to extend ACP.

But, he said they need federal help.

That's why a group of congressional lawmakers is pushing for $7 billion to continue the program.

