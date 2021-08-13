lightning

Seven people struck by lightning at Grandfather Mountain, NWS confirms

LINVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service confirmed to ABC News that seven people were struck by lightning on Macrae Peak at Grandfather Mountain on Friday.

Officials told ABC-affiliate WSOC that four people were injured when they were getting ready to go on a hike. There is no word on the three others at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
