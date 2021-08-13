LINVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service confirmed to ABC News that seven people were struck by lightning on Macrae Peak at Grandfather Mountain on Friday.
Officials told ABC-affiliate WSOC that four people were injured when they were getting ready to go on a hike. There is no word on the three others at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Seven people struck by lightning at Grandfather Mountain, NWS confirms
LIGHTNING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News