Wendell man missing since Thursday found dead in overturned car

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wendell man missing since Thursday found dead in overturned car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members of Gregory Joseph Thomas received the tragic news their loved one was found dead over the weekend after several days of searching.

His family had last heard from him Thursday morning on his way to work in Raleigh, but said he never arrived at work.

Sunday afternoon, investigators found his car down a steep embankment near the offramp from I-440 onto New Bern Avenue. The car was overturned and underwater. Investigators found Thomas dead inside the car.

Security camera footage showed Thomas' car sliding off the highway during heavy rain and plummeting into the woods.

Thomas was a son, a brother, a fiancé and a father of three: a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 4-month-old. His fiancée Julia Pearce said she texted him shortly after he left for work, but never heard back. She said the 30-year-old father was a hard worker and loved his family.


"Knowing that he was out there so close to me and I just can't imagine life without him, it hurts to think about," Pearce said in a phone interview.

At this time, the family has not made plans for a memorial service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wendellraleighcar crashmissing manman killedmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
3 victims identified in Fayetteville shooting
18-month-old hit by car, killed in Vance County
Many across the Triangle enjoy Sunday's sunny spring weather
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
Former Cumberland County Sheriff Earl 'Moose' Butler dies at age 85
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Coach K's last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
More TOP STORIES News