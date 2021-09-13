Man whose body was pulled from Cape Fear River in August identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man whose body was pulled from the Cape Fear River in July has been identified by police.

On Monday, police identified the man as 46-year-old Gregory Sova of Fort Bragg Road.

The man's body was found by a boater on August 10 near the Person Street Bridge.

A black Ford Mustang was found near the location of the body, with the keys still inside.

Detectives are still awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
