FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man whose body was pulled from the Cape Fear River in July has been identified by police.
On Monday, police identified the man as 46-year-old Gregory Sova of Fort Bragg Road.
The man's body was found by a boater on August 10 near the Person Street Bridge.
A black Ford Mustang was found near the location of the body, with the keys still inside.
Detectives are still awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Man whose body was pulled from Cape Fear River in August identified
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News