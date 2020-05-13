Shopping

Grocery prices reach 50-year high amid pandemic

By
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say grocery prices are higher than they have been in 50 years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, "The food at home index increased sharply in April, rising 2.6 percent...its largest monthly increase since February 1974."

April grocery sales showed a 4% price increase for poultry, meat and fish.

Cereal, baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 2.9% price increase.

The highest price spike was eggs, with a 16% increase.

Overall, grocery prices increased 2.5%.

Experts say the price increase has to do with supply and demand. Americans are shopping at the grocery store more than ever thanks to stay-at-home orders.


Additionally, some of our county's largest meat suppliers are dealing with coronavirus spreading inside their facilities and have been forced to close.

If you had plans for a cookout on Memorial Day, be ready to pay up.

One local grocer says hamburger meat prices have jumped.

"Last year, Memorial Day, our hamburger prices were $3.99 a pound. It's gonna be $5.99 a pound this year," he said.

However, there are still ways you can save on groceries during this time.

If you're ordering online, try to do it with a neighbor or friend to split delivery costs or even get it for free.

You can also sign up for store rewards programs and look around online for coupons you can show in store on your phone.

Unfortunately, many grocery stores are not offering weekly specials anymore because demand is so high.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfood cartfoodiecoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcouponscovid 19foodu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19
Officer headbutted while serving search warrant in Raleigh
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Man wanted in Fayetteville homicide turns self in
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
COVID-19 saving WCPSS millions, but costing district a lot more
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
Show More
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
A thank you to nurses serving the greater good
NC brewery beer raises money for service industry workers
NCCU graduate's celebration video goes viral
Local companies shift production to make PPE for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News