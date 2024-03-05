Wake County School Board to hear resolution on gun storage safety

This follows a recent push by the Biden administration push to spread awareness about gun safety and children.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board will meet in a work session and then later for their regular board meeting. The agenda includes a plan to provide families with more resources when it comes to gun safety.

In the work session the school board will discuss the plan for the public to weigh in on next year's enrollment plan and bell schedule recommendations.

But towards the end of the board meeting, they will be presented with a resolution plan to provide families with more resources on how to safely secure guns at home.

This includes information on the consequences that face parents if a child gets a hold of a firearm.

The White House says more than 3/4 of unintentional shootings of children were committed with insecure guns in the home.

They also claim 80% of firearm suicides by children involved weapons belonging to family members.

The resolution will be discussed in their work session today which starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by the main meeting at 5:30 p.m.