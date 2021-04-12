'You traumatized her': Mother speaks after 7-year-old daughter shot while playing outside

A 7-year-old girl who was shot while outside playing with friends has a message for the community.
According to WCCB in Charlotte, Zionna Brave was caught in the crossfire of gunshots outside her home back on March 30.
"I'm feeling great."
You would never know just by looking at Zionna that something so devastating happened to her.
Although she doesn't remember much about that day, her mother Kierra, will never forget.
"It was just like the first shot we thought was like a firecracker a balloon somebody playing. And then it was like pop pop pop pop." She says everybody started running and she ran toward Zionna to make sure she was not wounded.
But, Zionna was hurt.
Kierra lifted her daughter's shirt and noticed she had been shot in the chest. "Everything just stopped for a second cause it's my child that's shot and I panicked. She just laid there so calm."
Zionna says she didn't cry when they poked her. "They poked me on my arm and when I was in the ambulance they also poked me in my arm, but it didn't hurt that much."
Zionna's liver, lungs and her ribs were all damaged.
Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting.
The little girl has a message for anyone involved in gun violence.
"I think they should stop doing this because kids are gonna get hurt somehow they need to stop doing this like how they hurt me they need to stop doing this and hurting other kids and people."
Her mother has a message for the accused gunman.
"You traumatized her. I can't live comfortable in my own place because of what you did."
Zionna and her mother are thankful to the community for the outpouring of love and support. "I wanna say to them thank you for praying for me to help me feel more better and better and better."
The family says it plans to move from the neighborhood since they no longer feel safe there.
They've got a Go Fund Me account set up to help pay for Zionna's medical bills.
