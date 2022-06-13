Triangle community reacts to a bipartisan agreement on gun reform in Congress

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bipartisan gun reform agreement in Congress has support from NC Republican senators like Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis, who were part of the two-week long negotiations.
While some in the Triangle say the agreement is an important step forward, others think it doesn't go far enough.
On Sunday evening, police swarmed Magnolia Pointe apartments off Danube Lane in Durham after a person was shot.
The victim was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.
"Satan is on the loose," said neighbor Mary Young.
The shooting was just steps from her door. She says she doesn't believe a new gun reform law in Congress will curb gun violence.
"I'm moving out of here. I've got another month and I'm gone," Young said. "They get in. They say they are going to do this or that but what are they really going to do? Look at gas prices. As long as people continue to sell them, and they make them. They are going to continue to buy them. They are not going to curb nothing."
On Sunday, in response to nationwide gun violence and mass shootings 20 Republicans and Democrats in the U.S Senate announced a bipartisan agreement on gun reform.
The informal proposal would increase funding for mental health, incentivize states to enact red flag laws, enhance school safety and support for students, and help ensure violent criminals and people who are mentally ill can't buy weapons.
Anti-gun violence groups reacted to the proposed measures to ABC11
"After decades there has been no action at the federal level while thousands have been killed by firearms, so it is so important that we are doing something," said Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians against Gun Violence. "We know that there is a lot of work ahead of us, but this is still a really good start."
Sidney Brodie with Durham Homicide National Memorial wants to see public schools with metal detectors and more armed security.
"I'm a gun owner. I'm a gun owner. So yes, I'm looking at common sense measures to deal with this without making this a political issue," said Broadie.
The issue hit home for Sherry Williams. Her son JaQuienton Sellers was shot and killed in 2007. The case in Hillsborough remains unsolved.
Last month, her youngest son Jabari Williams was found dead with a gunshot wound following a crash in the 800 block of South Street in Durham.
Both of her sons were under the age of 25.
"To lose a child-you expect for your kids to bury you. Not you burying your kids," said Williams. "I'm just so upset with the kids with these guns and the mentally ill. Something has to be done."
Williams is holding a vigil to remember her sons and protest gun violence. The vigil is on June 25th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Central Elementary School in Hillsborough.
