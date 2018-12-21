Gunshots, busted vehicle windows unnerve Raleigh neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at the Arium Lake Lynn Apartment complex off Leesville Road.

In a 911 call obtained by ABC11, a caller tells the operator that he heard seven to nine gunshots and believed they came from different calibers.

Off-camera, a resident told ABC11 she hid in their bathroom during the shooting. When she went back outside, she found the windows to her vehicle were shot out.

No injuries were reported.

"It's kind of shocking," said Jim Sliwa, who lives across the street in the Pickwick Village neighborhood.

Sliwa, who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years, feels it's fairly safe and is hoping this reported incident is an anomaly.

"If it starts becoming something that we start hearing more and more about, then I guess I'll become concerned. But right now, you get these one-off kinds of things occur. And hopefully that's all that is, a one-off, and the area is not deteriorating," said Sliwa.

The apartment complex borders the Lake Lynn Trail, a popular walking area. There is a sign posted near the beginning of the trail stating it is closed at night.

If you have any information on this case, call Raleigh Police.
