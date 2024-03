Habitat of Humanity hosts annual women's build in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual 'Women Build' in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Over 100 volunteers will unite to raise walls and build the community, all supporting a fundraising goal.

Volunteers can look forward to a lively atmosphere with a DJ, photo opportunities, and t-shirts while fostering a sense of community.

It is happening on Weavers Grove Drive. Building shifts start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

