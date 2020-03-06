Women with Habitat for Humanity team up to build Fayetteville communities ahead of International Women's Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- First-time homeowner Roberta Pickett can hear the sound of unity from her porch. She just moved in back in December and is one of 15 homeowners in the Oakridge Estates community.
"I've been hearing all the hammering and stuff," Pickett said. "I've seen all the women out here working on houses and people bringing in equipment."
Oakridge Estates is a Habitat for Humanity community aimed at providing homeownership to veterans and hurricane victims.
By March of 2021, a total of 47 homes will be built.
On Friday, Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual Woman Build where women from all walks of life work toward the same goal just days before International Women's Day.
"They're working on four different homes. They're working on framing and putting in doors," said Karoll McDonald, director of Development and Communications with Habitat for Humanity Fayetteville.
Five organizations including the local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., real estate and power management companies worked all day in shifts. They wore pink Rosie the Riveter shirts that were symbolic of their efforts.
"It's empowering. It's strong. It's everything women," said Nana Bentsi-Enchill with Hawthorne Residential Partners. "I love the color as well. In previous years it was gray."
"It shows that we can do things independently and collectively together," said Lydia Williams with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Friday's effort between the dozens of women was proof that women can work together to accomplish anything including helping new homeowners build a foundation that can last a lifetime.
"I can finally walk through a door and say it's mine" said Pickett.
