Habitat for Humanity teams up with community to build homes for veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Habitat For Humanity is teaming up with community volunteers to build homes for military veterans.

The first-ever "24 hour build" kicked off Friday at Habitat's Oakridge Estate's Village. 26 teams of five volunteers will build the home from start to finish.

"We want to make sure military veterans have a house that is safe and provides stability for them and their families," says Tracy Coffin, project manager for Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. "We are proud of their service and grateful for the opportunity to work with volunteers in our community to provide decent, affordable housing for our veterans."

One of those veterans receiving a home is Ti'Chella Britton. The mother lost everything during Hurricanes Florence and Matthew last year.

"We're still recovering from that. Because we got hit from another storm so you can't recover from something you're already recovering from," Britton explained.

But in true soldier strength, TiChella Britton still serves.

"I love helping people, period. There's no doubt about it," said Britton

But Friday was about the community serving her.

"Veterans have done a lot for us so we want to do the same for them," said volunteer Adam Collier.

The Veteran's Build event will conclude with a blessing of the homes at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.
