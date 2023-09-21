2 Halifax County deputies hurt when wild chase ends with stolen truck crashing into two patrol cars

HALIFAX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Halifax County deputies were injured when a stolen truck crashed into two marked patrol cars during a multi-county chase in what the sheriff's office called a "horrific series of events."

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said they got word about 5 p.m. that a man who committed a violent assault and carjacking in Nash County was headed their way.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect in the stolen Dodge Ram taking Interstate 95 northbound.

Halifax County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on I-95 and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and got off at Exit 173 in Roanoke Rapids.

The pursuit continued through the Roanoke Rapids area for several miles until the driver took Highway 158 into Weldon and crashed into the two marked Halifax County patrol vehicles.

The two Halifax County Deputies were taken to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids and were later listed in good condition.

The carjacking suspect was ejected from the stolen pickup and was taken to a trauma unit where he was in critical condition.

The victim of the Nash County carjacking was taken to Nash General Hospital for head injuries sustained during the assault,

The names of the suspect and the deputies involved were not immediately released.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.