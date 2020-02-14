Car driver killed when vehicle collides head-on with school bus in Halifax County

WELDON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver involved in a head-on collision with a Northampton County school bus was killed in Halifax County on Friday afternoon.
Nine students aboard the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened along Corbitt Drive and Country Club Road just east of Highway 95 just before 4 p.m.
Authorities have not identified the driver killed in the crash.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
