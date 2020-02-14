Car driver killed when vehicle collides head-on with school bus in Halifax County

WELDON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver involved in a head-on collision with a Northampton County school bus was killed in Halifax County on Friday afternoon.

Nine students aboard the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened along Corbitt Drive and Country Club Road just east of Highway 95 just before 4 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the driver killed in the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weldonhalifax countynorthhampton countyschool bus accidentschool buscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News