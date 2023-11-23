Daryl Hall obtains restraining order against John Oates amid confidential lawsuit

Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit Thursday against former bandmate John Oates in Nashville's chancery court, according to court records.

The two musicians are famous as the members of the eponymous Hall & Oates rock duo that had tremendous success in the early 1980s with hits like "Private Eyes" and "Maneater."

The suit by Hall against Oates as an individual and Oates's trust is listed as a "contract/debt" dispute, but the details of the case are sealed, court records show.

On Friday, the court granted Hall's motion for a temporary restraining order to take effect November 30, according to records.

Because the file is largely sealed, the nature of the restraining order is not apparent. Such an order might typically be entered in a business dispute to keep one party from harming the other party's economic interests.

CNN has reached out to representatives and attorneys of both Hall and Oates for comment and more information.

The hitmakers met in the 1960s in Philadelphia, and according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, had 29 Top Forty hits from 1976 to 1990.

"Their most indelible earwigs (sic) include the ethereal chorus of 'I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)'; the percolating beat and chiming harmonies of 'Kiss on My List'; the weightless rhythmic flow and play of voices in 'Maneater'; and the plangent, soul-searing refrain of 'She's Gone,'" Parke Puterbaugh wrote for Hall & Oates' induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.

