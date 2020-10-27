Society

"My heart will ghoul on": Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020, homeowner says

CHICAGO -- An Illinois homeowner says his Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020.

"My heart will ghoul on!," tweeted Joseph Lee. "2020 is almost over!"

Lee shared a video of the elaborate skeleton decorations on his front lawn in Park Ridge after he recreated numerous scenes from James Cameron's 1997 hit.

Lee also added some modern twists by putting a face mask on the skeleton used to represent Rose, who was played by Kate Winslet in "Titanic".

Lee is raising the bar for Halloween, giving neighbors and social media something to smile about.

"Haha this is goooood," wrote one person.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohalloweenviral videotitanicbuzzworthytrick or treatu.s. & worldpandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from protests
These NC election races aren't as prominent but are still critical
Trump to return to North Carolina, rally in Fayetteville on Thursday
How new registered voters shift NC political party lines
Cumberland Co. students appear to pose in blackface in social media post
Burger King, Popeyes drive-thrus to get makeover for the COVID-19 age
Family searching for heirloom sold at Fuquay-Varina yard sale
Show More
Voter registration data reflects opinions in downtown Durham
Can boosting your immune system help prepare you for COVID-19?
LATEST: NC reports 2,141 new COVID-19 cases
NC couple complete Appalachian Trail trek interrupted by pandemic
Raeford couple launch mobile mentoring unit for underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News