League City handcyclist defies the odds to come out on top

'So much is possible': How a League City handcyclist born with a rare disease is proving doctors wrong

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A League City woman is one of the best in the country when it comes to handcycling.

Wendy Larsen took the top prize at the Boston and NYC Marathons in 2022 and now has her sights on the 2023 Chevron Houston Marathon.

Larsen was born with a rare disease that left her without a fully functioning immune system. She also became disabled overtime following a car accident.

"I hope people see me out there and see me in a wheelchair and doing these things and realize that so much is possible when you really, really devote yourself to it" Larsen said.