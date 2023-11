One driver had to be removed by emergency crews.

1 dead, 2 others taken to hospital from Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Harnett County.

State Highway Patrol responded to the scene last night on NC Highway 87.

The crash involved three vehicles.

A pickup truck flipped over and landed on its roof.

The driver had to be removed by emergency crews.

There's no word on what caused the crash.