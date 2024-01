2 people hurt, 6 displaced in Harnett County house fire

When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were hurt in a Harnett County house fire that included two injured adults.

Firefighters were called to Tobacco Road in Angier just before 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

SEE ALSO: Raleigh Police, business owners discuss safety in Glenwood South

The mobile home is a total loss.

Of those displaced, four of them are children.