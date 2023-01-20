Harnett County man arrested in Virginia in connection with attempted murder

The manhunt for a Harnett County man wanted for attempted murder came to an end Thursday in Bland County Virginia.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The manhunt for a Harnett County man wanted for attempted murder came to an end Thursday in Bland County Virginia.

Brandon Amos-Dixon, 25, was taken into custody after a high sped chase with Virginia Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, Amos-Dixon crashed his car into a patrol car before fleeing on foot, causing several schools in the area to go on lock down.

On Wednesday, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office received calls about an assault in the parking lot of Food Lion on Ray Road in Spring Lake just before 9 p.m. When deputies arrived they found Chelsea Ling Chung, 29, and her child with gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the China Star restaurant.

Deputies said Chung told them her fiancé Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon shot her in her vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Hayes Road while attempting to leave.

Chung and her child were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Amos-Dixon has warrants for two counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is currently being held in Virginia without bond.