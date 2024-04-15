WATCH LIVE

Harnett County man charged with attempted murder, arson in connection with house fire

Monday, April 15, 2024 3:50AM
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man was charged with attempted murder and arson in connection with a house fire on Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to calls about a fire on South River Road just before 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a two-story home on fire.

Three people and a dog were displaced due to the fire.

Authorities in Harnett County said Aaron Jovon Robinson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire.

He is being held without bond.

