Harnett County man charged with attempted murder, arson in connection with house fire

Three people and a dog were displaced due to the fire.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man was charged with attempted murder and arson in connection with a house fire on Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to calls about a fire on South River Road just before 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a two-story home on fire.

Authorities in Harnett County said Aaron Jovon Robinson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire.

He is being held without bond.