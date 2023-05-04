1 dead in Harnett County motorcycle crash

COATS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Harnett County Thursday.

Officials responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Clayhole Road and Crawford Road at around 1 p.m. According to the NC Highway Patrol, a pickup ran a stop sign on Clayhole Road hitting a motorcyclist traveling on Crawford Road. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The drivers identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.