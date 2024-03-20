19-year-old shot and killed, 2 others injured during Harnett County party

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year was killed during a party in Harnett County that took place Sunday. Two others were also hurt.

On March 17 at around 1:45 a.m., emergency calls came in about shots being fired on Sundowner Lane in Angier. That location is where a party was taking place with more than 100 people, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Ashanti Monk lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zaylen Dowd, 21, and Chassidy McDougald, 19, were also shot, but were treated at the hospital and released Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett County Criminal Division at 910-893-0140 or a tipline at 910-893-0300.