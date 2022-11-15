2 Raeford men sought after woman in car shot three times in Harnett County

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two men fired shots into a car carrying a toddler and infant, hitting a 23-year-old woman three times.

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects are wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two men, Cor'darius La'mar Stephens, 25, of Raeford, and Dreshawn Bratcher, 25, of Raeford, fired shots into a car, hitting a woman three times.

Officers said a toddler and an infant were also inside that vehicle. They were not injured. A 26-year-old Fayetteville man was also in the car but was unharmed.

The shooting happened just after noon Monday in the area of Lemuel Black Road near Bunnlevel.

The 23-year-old Hoke County woman was taken to a hospital and was described as stable. She was struck in the chest and lower body, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses said they saw shots fired from two vehicles, a silver Dodge Charger and a white Mercedes-Benz C250.

Stephens, identified as the driver of the Dodge, is wanted on 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and four counts of attempted murder.

Bratcher was a passenger in Stephens' car, the sheriff's office said. He faces the same charges.

The occupant(s) of the white Mercedes, which has a license plate reading KCL-1362 are wanted for questioning. Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident between people who knew each other but the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111 or the anonymous tip line at (910) 893-0300.