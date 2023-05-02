An SUV crashed into a Harnett County home after the driver lost control around a curve.

Driver injured after SUV slams into Harnett County home

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an SUV that hit a mobile home.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Lemuel Black Road in Harnett County.

Authorities said the driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control on a curve, hit a ditch, went through a yard and hit the home on William Pearsall Circle.

The Jeep then caught fire.

The driver was taken to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington. The driver's condition was not immediately released/

Flat Branch Fire Department along with Harnett County EMS responded.

The mobile home sustained structural damage.