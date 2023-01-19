Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital

The crash took place on NC 210 and Sundower Lane in Angier early Tuesday morning.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was hurt after a tractor-trailer went off the road nearly a 1,000 feet away and went through a house in Angier.

The crash took place on NC 210 and Sundower Lane in Angier early Tuesday morning.

The cab of the tractor trailer is fully inside the home causing severe structural damage.

SEE ALSO: Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Their conditions are not known as this time.

The crash has shutdown NC 210 for some time. To avoid the closure drivers can take Lipscomb Road to Wimberly Street to NC 55.