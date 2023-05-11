Emergency crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Harnett County off Running Brook Lane.

Crews on scene of large woods fire in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Harnett County off Running Brook Lane.

The call came in about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for a fire that is reportedly burning on more than 10 acres.

Chopper 11 was over the scene and observed at least two structures and several vehicles that were heavily damaged by fire.

The North Carolina Forest Service is responding to assist Spout Spring firefighters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App