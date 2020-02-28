Food & Drink

Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you like grocery shopping in the wee hours of the morning, you'll soon have to cross Harris Teeter off your list.

Starting March 4th, the grocery chain's remaining 24-hour locations will be cutting back their hours from all-day to 6 a.m. to midnight.

According to our news-gathering partners with the News and Observer, the change will affect eight Harris Teeter stores in the Triangle.

The Mathews-based chain had already begun the switch to shorter hours at several of its stores this past year.

The change reportedly won't mean any job losses for store associates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News