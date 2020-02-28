Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you like grocery shopping in the wee hours of the morning, you'll soon have to cross Harris Teeter off your list.
Starting March 4th, the grocery chain's remaining 24-hour locations will be cutting back their hours from all-day to 6 a.m. to midnight.
According to our news-gathering partners with the News and Observer, the change will affect eight Harris Teeter stores in the Triangle.
The Mathews-based chain had already begun the switch to shorter hours at several of its stores this past year.
The change reportedly won't mean any job losses for store associates.
