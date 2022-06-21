Politics

Pro-gun coozies pulled from grocery store shelves in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter and Kroger are pulling gun-themed coozies that were recently being sold a North Carolina store north of Charlotte.

Christy Clark, a candidate for the NC House District 98 seat, spotted the coozies and took to Twitter to call the grocery store chain out.



A few hours after that Tweet, Harris Teeter responded that the coozies were "being removed from all store locations."

Clark has since received blowback for her actions, specifically from her political opponent and current representative from District 98, John Bradford.

