Coronavirus

Walmart, Wegmans, Harris Teeter cutting hours to clean, restock in response to coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter, Publix, and Wegmans are all shortening their hours in order to clean and restock stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Sunday, March 15, Walmart announced it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Harris Teeter Stores will close at 9 p.m. each night effective Sunday, March 15.


Publix Stores and pharmacy hours will close at 8 p.m. nightly beginning Saturday, March 14.

North Carolina Wegmans will have temporary store hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

As of Saturday evening, Food Lion has not released any store changes at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknchealthfoodcoronavirusshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News