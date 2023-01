Brain cancer survivor finds strength running marathons

No Limitations: How a visually impaired runner living with a brain tumor finds solace in running

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 34-year-old man living with a brain tumor is competing in the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Harsh Bhasin was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was a young boy.

According to Bhasin, doctors were not able to remove the tumor because of its location and that has left him visually impaired.

"There is limitations but I found running has helped me fill that gap" Bhasin said.