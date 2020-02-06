Oscars

Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened

By Danny Clemens
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscar winner named Oscar: Yes, it's happened...twice

LOS ANGELES -- The idea of somebody named Oscar winning an Oscar might sound too good to be true, but it's actually happened...twice!

Both instances involved renowned lyricist Oscar Hammerstein Jr. winning the Oscar for best original song. He won at the 14th Oscars in 1942 for "The Last Time I Saw Paris" from the film "Lady Be Good" alongside composer Jerome Kern, beating out the likes of Frank Churchill, Gene Autry and Cole Porter. Hammerstein snagged a second win not long after at the 18th Oscars in 1946 for "It Might As Well Be Spring" from the film "State Fair" with his longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers, with whom Hammerstein had a string of Broadway musical mega-hits.

In addition to Hammerstein's two wins, he and several other Oscars have picked up Oscar nominations throughout the years, according to the official Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences database.

  • 3rd Oscars: Sound director Oscar Lagerstrom nominated for sound recording for "Raffles"
  • 11th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "A Mist Over The Moon" from "The Lady Objects" with composer Ben Oakland
  • 19th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "All Through The Day" from "Centennial Summer" alongside Kern
  • 21st Oscars: Oscar Homolka nominated for best actor in a supporting role for "I Remember Mama"
  • 24th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "A Kiss To Build A Dream On" from "The Strip" with Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby
  • 24th Oscars: Oscar Millard nominated for best writing (motion picture story) for "The Frogmen"
  • 27th Oscars: Oscar Brodney nominated for best writing (story and screenplay) for "The Glenn Miller Story" with Valentine Davies


Click here to see a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees
EMBED More News Videos

David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director. Here's a look at nominees in key categories.



The Oscars aren't the only award show with same-name winners. Several Tonys have been awarded to men named Tony (most recently Tony Shalhoub, who won best actor in a musical in 2018 for his work on "The Band's Visit") and writer Emmy Blotnick was among those to win a Primetime Emmy in 2019 when "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" won for outstanding writing for a variety series.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysoscarsacademy awardsaward showshollywoodhistorytony awardsotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYU student film 'Bittu' in the Oscar race for best short
'Sound of Metal' star Paul Raci thrilled by Oscar nomination at 72
Meet the real people who inspired 'Nomadland'
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News