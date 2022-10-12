Epic Halloween House in Holly Springs sparks nationwide fundraiser to help St. Jude

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homeowner Jeff Robertson's spooky Halloween house in Holly Springs is back with an elaborate display for the third year, and it is once again raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Robertson took his Halloween decorations to the next level during the pandemic in 2020 when he had more time at home. After he received news coverage for his popular house, and people started coming from miles around to see it for themselves, Robertson was inspired to make it a fundraiser. Since then, Skeletons For St. Jude has grown through social media into a nationwide effort with hundreds of houses in 47 states.

"Over the past three Halloween seasons, we're closing in on $220,000," Robertson said. "This year alone, we're about to break $70,000. And it's pretty remarkable."

Robertson said in 2021, Skeletons For St. Jude was one of the hospital's largest DIY or privately-led fundraisers. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

"That's why we go so big," Robertson said. "You know, to teach our kids to think beyond ourselves service to the country, to the community, is big in our family, and then of course when you meet those little people touched by cancer, how can you not help? It's a great thing."

In addition to the yard donations, the fundraiser has also collected more than $6,500 in donations from shirt sales. The Robertson's home is located at 109 Skygrove Drive in Holly Springs. There is a QR code in the yard that you can scan and donate funds directly to St. Jude.

Robertson also hopes the effort continues to grow with more partner homes sign up to decorate and fundraise for the charity.