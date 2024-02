5 hospitalized after head-on crash in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Harnett County.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 210 near Lillington.

Several people were pinned in their cars and had to be cut out. The crash involved a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Equinox with four people inside.

A state trooper said it appeared the driver of the Honda crossed the center line.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.