5 hospitalized after head-on crash on US 421 near Erwin

State troopers said the two-vehicle collision closed US Highway 421 at Crawford Road in Erwin on Saturday night.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Harnett County.

The impact caused one vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its side.

Troopers said the overturned vehicle was turning from Highway 421 North onto Crawford Road when it pulled into the path of an oncoming car.

At least one person was rushed to WakeMed with traumatic injuries.

The conditions of the people involved were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.